Roman Reigns Defeats Jey Uso at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)

Roman Reigns got a much harder fight than he bargained for against Jey Uso, but he still remained WWE Universal Champion when it was said and done. Reigns defeated Uso in the main event of the PPV, surviving several close calls from his cousin before he took control by breaking up a pin with a low blow and then hitting a spear. Reigns then refused to count the pin until Uso called him their tribal chief, which Jey refused to do. Reigns continued to assault Uso with spears and other attacks until Jimmy Uso came down and eventually the bell was called for.

Reigns’ title reign now stands at 28 days, having won the title from The Fiend at WWE Payback in a match that also included Braun Strowman. You can check out our full review of Clash of Champions here.

Who will take his rightful seat at the head of the table when this is all said and done?#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/u5EdgV7noT — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020