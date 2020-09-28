wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Defeats Jey Uso at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)
Roman Reigns got a much harder fight than he bargained for against Jey Uso, but he still remained WWE Universal Champion when it was said and done. Reigns defeated Uso in the main event of the PPV, surviving several close calls from his cousin before he took control by breaking up a pin with a low blow and then hitting a spear. Reigns then refused to count the pin until Uso called him their tribal chief, which Jey refused to do. Reigns continued to assault Uso with spears and other attacks until Jimmy Uso came down and eventually the bell was called for.
Reigns’ title reign now stands at 28 days, having won the title from The Fiend at WWE Payback in a match that also included Braun Strowman. You can check out our full review of Clash of Champions here.
Let's get it, Uce.#WWEClash @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/JJbHFdbTa3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
BIG DOG means BIG BUSINESS.#WWEClash @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/IVonj5QhpR
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
REIGNS VS. USO = LIVE NOW on @WWENetwork!#WWEClash ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/Flu7uADvlY
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 28, 2020
Who will take his rightful seat at the head of the table when this is all said and done?#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/u5EdgV7noT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
Who says we can't have a little 𝙛𝙪𝙣 during this one?#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/4UEaecm9Y8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
So much for family.#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/9SWSBtGZ2E
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
Gotta realign the jaw for a sec, nbd.#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/XxBAhmqHwo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
HERE COMES JEY @WWEUsos heatin' up! #WWEClash #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/a36qmaN7FW
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
Jey @WWEUsos finally gets in some offense. #WWEClash #UniversalTitle@HeymanHustle: pic.twitter.com/Is909K3prG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
Is this the mean streak you speak of, @WWEGraves?#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/l8eAUyhtqF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
👀 2 Spears and counting…#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/SoTDra5SGh
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
A family portrait.#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/ucswT5IFS9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
"I want you to call me 'Chief.'" 😮@WWERomanReigns is sending a MESSAGE to Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash of Champions. #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/lRCeq8TAV0
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
Should Jimmy @WWEUsos throw in the towel?#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/pRBKduCR4w
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
He is the tribal chief after all.
Jimmy @WWEUsos throws in the towel to secure the victory for @WWERomanReigns at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/KQ7kWj2v8w
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
Nobody quite knew @WWERomanReigns was capable of THAT.#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/5cSbAbiEIX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
Dominance.@WWERomanReigns is still your #UniversalChampion. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/5nbcv4wyQX
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
