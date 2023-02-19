wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Defeats Sami Zayn At WWE Elimination Chamber
After months of build and an emotional storyline, Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in his hometown at WWE Elimination Chamber. Zayn kicked out of all of Roman’s offense, even interference from Jimmy Uso, but it was multiple chair shots from Roman and a spear that ended the match. Jey Uso also came out at one point, but refused to hit Zayn with the chair. Unfortunately, Zayn accidently hit Jey with a spear meant for Roman.
After the match, Roman looked to beat down Zayn, but Kevin Owens came out for the save. He hit stunners on Roman and Jimmy, then put Jimmy through the table. Then he hit Heyman with a stunner. Zayn then hit Roman with a Helluva Kick.
Reigns is now at 902 days as Universal champion after winning it at Payback on August 30, 2020. Reigns is also the WWE champion after winning that title from Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania on April 3, 2022. He has held that belt for 316 days.
Montreal is BOOING @WWERomanReigns out of the @BellCentre at #WWEChamber!!!@HeymanHustle #UndisputedTitle pic.twitter.com/WHV3bzO7Ve
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
❤️❤️❤️@SamiZayn is ready for the biggest match of his life right now at #WWEChamber in Montreal! pic.twitter.com/57C53k0XxJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
What an entrance for Montreal's own @SamiZayn at #WWEChamber!#UndisputedTitle pic.twitter.com/6SEmlqnoUo
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
Montreal does NOT acknowledge The Tribal Chief at #WWEChamber!@WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn @HeymanHustle #UndisputedTitle pic.twitter.com/ayN0qmESv0
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
👊👊👊@SamiZayn just hit @WWERomanReigns with a Superman Punch at #WWEChamber!!! pic.twitter.com/6duukwXuWz
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
SAMI ZAYN KICKED OUT OF THE SPEAR!!!@SamiZayn is all heart in this #UndisputedTitle Match against @WWERomanReigns at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/6fa54V2BjA
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!#WWEChamber #UndisputedTitle pic.twitter.com/aoiYZqgZYb
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
