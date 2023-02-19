Roman Reigns Defeats Sami Zayn At WWE Elimination Chamber

After months of build and an emotional storyline, Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in his hometown at WWE Elimination Chamber. Zayn kicked out of all of Roman’s offense, even interference from Jimmy Uso, but it was multiple chair shots from Roman and a spear that ended the match. Jey Uso also came out at one point, but refused to hit Zayn with the chair. Unfortunately, Zayn accidently hit Jey with a spear meant for Roman.

After the match, Roman looked to beat down Zayn, but Kevin Owens came out for the save. He hit stunners on Roman and Jimmy, then put Jimmy through the table. Then he hit Heyman with a stunner. Zayn then hit Roman with a Helluva Kick.

Reigns is now at 902 days as Universal champion after winning it at Payback on August 30, 2020. Reigns is also the WWE champion after winning that title from Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania on April 3, 2022. He has held that belt for 316 days.