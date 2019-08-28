wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Defeats Samoa Joe After Smackdown Taping, The Revival Comments On Alliance With Randy Orton
August 28, 2019 | Posted by
– After last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live tapings ending, Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe.
– The Revival and Randy Orton continued their alliance on last night’s Smackdown, triple-teaming Big E after the Top Guys helped Orton win. The Revival commented on the team on Twitter.
My god. We’re the standard. We’re unstoppable. #FTRKO https://t.co/ekSeEnmr43
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) August 28, 2019
My God, we’re so much better than everybody else! #FTRKO
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) August 28, 2019
