WWE News: Roman Reigns Defeats Samoa Joe After Smackdown Taping, The Revival Comments On Alliance With Randy Orton

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns Samoa Joe WWE Backlash

– After last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live tapings ending, Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe.

– The Revival and Randy Orton continued their alliance on last night’s Smackdown, triple-teaming Big E after the Top Guys helped Orton win. The Revival commented on the team on Twitter.

