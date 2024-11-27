Roman Reigns Says It ‘Didn’t Matter’ To Him Who He Faced At WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns says he wasn’t worried about whether he would be facing Cody Rhodes or The Rock at WrestleMania 40. Reigns ended up facing Rhodes after a dramatic change in plans, which initially saw Rhodes step aside for Rock until WWE ultimately decided to have Rhodes challenge Reigns for the title, with Reigns and Rock facing Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of the PPV. Reigns spoke on the SI Media Podcast and was asked about how the events unfolded, saying that it didn’t matter to him who he faced.

“It didn’t matter to me,” Reigns said (per Fightful). “I was the main event no matter what. I’m the guy that everyone wanted to dance with. I’m the hot chick. Everybody wanted to take me out.”

He continued, “It was one of those things where, we just need to get there and defend this thing. It doesn’t matter who it is, they’re trying to stop history from happening. They’re trying to take this off of the pinnacle right now. It was the same task at hand for me.”

Rhodes beat Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the closing match of night two.