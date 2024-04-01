Roman Reigns Says He Didn’t Want To Be A Babyface or Break Up The Shield

During an episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, Roman Reigns revealed that he didn’t want to break up The Shield. He also didn’t want to be a babyface, but both things ended up happening. The group broke up in 2014 and Roman would be a good guy until 2020.

He said (via Fightful): “I didn’t wanna break up The Shield, and I damn sure didn’t want to be a good guy. That’s exactly what was happening. I was so young on the rise. It’s not like I had a nest egg built up. It’s not like I had a whole bunch of options that I can just say ‘No I’m not feeling this. This doesn’t feel good to me or I wouldn’t say this.’ It was so hard to do that when you don’t have that backup, when you don’t have that ‘fuck you’ money, and you can’t just stand on your art and your family is depending on you. Your livelihood is depending on you. You have to just be a good soldier and do what you’re told.“