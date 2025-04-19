– Sitting down with ESPN and former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns discussed The Bloodline Era of WWE and how what they accomplished influenced Cody Rhodes and CM Punk wanting to later return to WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roman Reigns on what they accomplished with The Bloodline: “As the top guy, there are these metrics and algorithms and analytics that they are always looking at to see where you stack up to see if you’re even supposed to be there. For me, I wanted to create a new metric, how do we affect people? Instead of, ‘He passed the torch, finally, and that guy got over.’ How, in the process of making myself untouchable, can I put them under my umbrella and make them that way too? Let them sit under the learning tree and see how I run my system, see how I approach my process, and steal from me if you got to, but make sure you do not ever lower your standard. Do not ever step down.”

On how what they did influenced Cody Rhodes and CM Punk wanting to return to WWE: “We’re always stepping up. Anybody that comes around us has to be pulled up. We have to lift them up. That’s the new metric. Cody has been a great champion. All those metrics I talked about, he’s got them in spades. He does a great job and is one of the most professional professionals of all time, but if we did not make this place what it is today, he wouldn’t have wanted to come back. CM Punk would not have wanted to come back here. It wouldn’t have been desirable. We made this place fertile, we made this place the promised land. Me, the Bloodline, the Wise Man. We did that.”

Roman Reigns faces CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match later tonight at WrestleMania 41: Night One. The premium live event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will stream live in Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.