Roman Reigns Discusses Jimmy vs. Jey Uso At WWE WrestleMania 40

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show (per Wrestling Inc), Roman Reigns spoke about the ongoing feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso ahead of their singles match at WWE WrestleMania 40 next month.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion noted that he’s rooting for Jimmy in the match.

“I’m rooting for big Jim, he’s my only family,” Reigns said, “Jey made his choice. How do you walk away from the dream? How d’you walk away from the promised land? You know what, it’s disrespectful. He’ll tell you his life hasn’t been the same since, so if you can’t play your role, if you can’t just fill the shoes that you’ve been provided, then we’ve got to excommunicate you. We got to see if, you know, sink or swim. He’s doing okay, but just remember it only takes, [clicks his fingers], just like that. We send the word, and it’s done.”