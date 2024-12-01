– During an interview with the SI Media Podcast, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns discussed a potential matchup with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. According to Reigns, he thinks they can make the match happen if the fans want it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roman Reigns on a match with The Rock: “Our fanbase and the company has proven that if the fans are loud enough and passionate enough about something, we’re a company who….we’re not being dictated to and we have a vision for where we’re trying to go, but we know who the consumers are and who are spending their hard-earned money. We want to satisfy those people. We have to do it in a regard that is going to attract more eyes and bring more people in. Dwayne (Johnson aka The Rock) is always going to be in that role. He’s always going to be a guy that magnetizes and makes the broadcast even bigger.”

On making the match if the fans want it: “If that’s the case and the people want it. That’s what’s cool. We have such a strong set of talent. Who would have thought Cody would have so much admiration that it could have broken up the plans of Tribal Chief vs. People’s Champion? That, in its own right, is outstanding and amazing. That goes to back to, there is a lot of meat on the bone. If Dwayne can’t come in and ‘boom, this is how it is,’ that’s when you know you’re cooking up with good ingredients.”

On WWE being in an unprecedented time: “That’s why he is tied in the way he is and part of the board. We’re at an unprecedented time right now. Business is great and we want to continue to push things up. If that’s what the people want, and the People’s Champ is down, I’m sure we can make something happen.”

Roman Reigns was victorious in the WarGames main event at last night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He scored the pinfall over The Bloodline to win the match for his team, which featured OG Bloodline members Sami Zayn, The Usos. CM Punk also joined the team as their fifth member. The premium live event was broadcast live on Peacock.