Roman Reigns Discusses WWE Partnering With ESPN for Its PLEs

– WWE Superstar and former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN’s First Take today, discussing the announcement of ESPN partnering to broadcast WWE’s premium live events. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com and Fightful):

Reigns on Stephen A. Smith possibly becoming his manager: “Is he interviewing? Because I don’t have a ‘Wise Man.’ Something tells me the bridge was made specifically for you.”

Roman Reigns on WWE’s new partnership with ESPN: “100%, like we said, we’re just continually trying to get better. We don’t think we’re in our final form at all. It’s entertainment, so it’s just always evolving, it’s ever changing, but that’s the type of pressure we like to put on ourselves to be able to team up with an ESPN. We know we have to get better. We know we have to get bigger. We know we’re going to be reaching a bigger audience. So I think that’s just without being said, we’re going to make it bigger.”

ESPN will start streaming WWE PLEs on its new streaming service starting later next year.