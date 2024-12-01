Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Whether He’s Babyface Or Heel

Roman Reigns says he’s more concerned with character consistency than whether he’s a babyface or heel. Reigns has been booked as a babyface since his return at WWE SummerSlam, but his character has been largely unchanged from the mega-heel he was up until WrestleMania 40. He was asked in his interview with the SI Media podcast whether he’d prefer to be a face or heel if he wins the Undisputed WWE Championship and noted that he’s not concerned about that.

“I don’t care,” Reigns said (per Fightful). “I don’t look at it like that. I respect the template we come from, for the artforms sake. When you start drawing, you need colors and you have to define a few things. We went black and white, good vs. evil, and that gives you your starting point. Once you’ve seen a few generations of different types of storytelling and seeing a similar story told over and over, and the audience changes and what they’re exposed to.”

He continued, “To me, it’s important to keep the continuity and be the character. It took me 39 years to GPS this skin that I wear when I go out there as a performer as The Tribal Chief. That’s why it is important to stick to those guns and not try to be something you’re not. That’s the true thing to do and the most authentic thing to do from my standpoint. You hear the crowd and taken into account what they’re doing. That’s why I refer to it as a babyface reaction, but if I want to turn them on a dime, I can do it. It doesn’t have to be something dastardly. It can be the way I’m carrying myself. I would much rather stick to my guns and what I’ve been doing and stick to the character.”

Reigns, CM Punk, The Usos and Sami Zayn picked up the win in the Survivor Series: WarGames main event on Saturday.