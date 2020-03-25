Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care When His WrestleMania Match Takes Place

There’s a lot of question which night and in what order the WrestleMania matches will take place, but Roman Reigns isn’t worried about it. The show is set to take place over two nights with matches taped this week for the show, and Reigns is fine with his match against Goldberg taking place at any point on the show.

Reigns posted: “Don’t care where my match falls. Just happy to be healthy and fit enough to participate. Grateful to share the ring with a legend and icon on our industry’s biggest night(s). As should everyone else, in a time like this. Be safe, healthy and grateful.”

Reigns faces Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at the show, which airs on April 4th and 5th on WWE Network.