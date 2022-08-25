Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared

Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Triple H taking over creative: “We’re not erasing what I’ve done. Even if [Triple H] wasn’t completely locked in to what we’ve been doing over the past six months and obviously over the past year, with, you know, the health issues he’s overcome … I don’t care who’s running the show, in my mind, I’m running the show and as long as I continue to push myself and bring my very best performance every single week it don’t matter if it’s Vince, Triple H, Nick [Khan], Stephanie, Amazon, Disney, Heyman.”

On getting “Daddy’s not here anymore” line cleared: “I said, ‘[Triple H], what do you think about this?’ He said, ‘That’s great.’ That’s our approval process … I’m responsible and I’ve handled that responsibility for years now and they trust me … If I’m Triple H, I’m thinking, ‘how can I trust these people with a live microphone?'”