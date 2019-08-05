Roman Reigns Doesn’t Know What Comments Jon Moxley Refused To Say About His Illness

Back in May, Jon Moxley spoke about a promo he was meant to cut in WWE while he was Dean Ambrose, which would have included a line about Roman Reigns and his battle with leukemia. Moxley said that he refused to do it and added that it was so awful that if he had, WWE would have lost sponsorships. In an interview with ESPN, Reigns said he didn’t know what Moxley was talking about but thinks that he could have turned down any idea WWE had for him when he worked there. Here are highlights:

On if he knows what Moxley refused to say about him: “No. And that’s the thing. If you refuse to say it, you refuse to say it. You didn’t say the stuff, and nothing happened. You didn’t get fired, so you don’t have to do any of that stuff. If you don’t really want to do it, you have to speak up for yourself. That’s the key to this business. That’s a bit contradictory in my mind right there. If you chose not to say that one thing, why can’t you choose to say another thing?”

On what Moxley said about the creative process: “I’ll tell you straight-up: I disagree with what [Dean] Ambrose said about the creative process. I love the guy. I love him to death. He’s my brother. And wrestling ain’t gonna stop that. On a personal level, me and that dude can hang out, have a beer or two and just talk. And even when we don’t talk, that’s just our relationship. When it comes down to it, creative-wise, that’s on you. Communication is communication. When you go in there and you talk to boss, you gotta let him know. He even made comments about the things I had to say, but that was in a different place. I was brand-new. We’ve worked our asses off for Vince [McMahon] in this company, and he respects that, and he wants to know our opinions. You have to speak up for yourself. I’m in a position now where he listens to everything I have to say, what I’m feeling.

Early on, when you don’t have any equity, when you haven’t put in any time, you should do what the boss says. But once you earn that equity, once you got the keys to the car — which Ambrose was clearly in that position because all three of us [were] — you have to speak up for yourself and do what’s right for you. Regardless, I love the dude, man. We came from the bottom and got to where we are now, and he’s a huge part of that. No type of business rivalry or any of that crap will ever affect the personal relationship I have with either Seth or Dean. We’re all gonna do our thing. We’re having fun. I’m enjoying where I’m at. I enjoy being with the WWE. I’ll never be anywhere else.”

On Seth Rollins on social media: “That’s my boy, man. He’s passionate. He’s always been like that, you just don’t always hear it. Seth is strong, he’s hard-headed, he’s stubborn. That’s how he’s always been. He’s an ultra-alpha male. He wants to be the best all the time. That’s why he is where he is. That’s why he’s at that position — because he has that drive. He is emotional — of course, he is. Because we bust our ass, man. I love this place.”