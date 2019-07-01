Roman Reigns Doesn’t Think The Rock Knew He Was Reading For Hobbs & Shaw

In an interview with AOL.com, Roman Reigns spoke about auditioning for his role in Hobbs & Shaw and revealed that he doesn’t think The Rock knew he was actually reading for it. The Rock and Reigns are cousins. Here are highlights:

On reading for the film: “I had heard about the project and figured I’d just read for it, see how it goes. I don’t think Dwayne actually knew I was reading for it or interested in it at the beginning. Once my tape went out and they were happy with it, fairly serious [about me coming on], I think they told D.J. that I was in the hunt. It was pretty neat to go through the regular process and then see what happens once someone like Dwayne gets his fingerprints on something.”

On filming in Hawaii: “Once I got out there, the power of the islands, the energy, the mana. It’s real out there. Getting out there and being out there was an excellent bit of time for me. It worked out really nice and once I got there in the element, on different sets, on the resort, on the island, it was a really, really spoiling and very fun experience.”

On the difference between acting and wrestling: “In the ring we don’t look at it as stunts, we’re just working. I’m so used to throwing my body around, the idea of doing it when nobody other than just the crew and people in production are watching, my adrenaline doesn’t get going for that. Having a stunt double, his name was Niko [Nedyalkov], great guy, I loved every bit of him, it was awesome. All I had to do was just look cool and stand there and say my lines, do the acting bit of it, but when it was time for me to get hit or do something crazy, Niko would be there. That was the cool part, especially where I was, resting, healing, being able to take advantage of that process and not beat my body up during the production, it was a nice spin on things for a change.”