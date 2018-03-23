Roman Reigns Doesn’t Worry About Why Fans Don’t Like Him

– Roman Reigns appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg and talked about fans’ polarizing reactions to him and more. Highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On why people dislike him: “I think there is a lot of different things you can chalk it up to I’m sure. In life, everyone wants to see you do good, but not too good, you know what I mean? Once you pass that threshold of doing really well for major success, then I think the questions, possible jealousy come out and that is when negativity starts showing its face, but if you are strong in your convictions and know who you are, you have to be bulletproof to that.”

On not caring about what kind of reaction he gets from fans: “I think it is still a very strong reaction. I have always been that way though. Before anyone knew who I was, I’m either the type of person, which I don’t know if it’s because of how I carry myself, how I talk, but you either like me or you don’t. There is not much gray area with me. You’re either with me, or you don’t like me.”