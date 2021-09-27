Roman Reigns, Drew Gulak, Renee Paquette React to WWE Extreme Rules’ Rope Break Ending

The ending of last night’s WWE Extreme Rules main event has drawn some strong reactions online, and Roman Reigns, Drew Gulak, and Renee Paquette were among those reacting. Last night’s main event match between Reigns and “The Demon” Finn Balor saw The Demon ready to deliver a coup de grace when the ropes suddenly collapsed, sending Balor falling to the mat. Reigns was then able to spear The Demon for the pinfall.

The reaction online has seen a strong negative contingent from vocal fans, though it has seen its supporters as well. Reigns posted to Twitter with a short and simple post, with a photo of himself and a caption of, “Above all else. #ExtremeRules.”

Gulak took a more humorous approach, writing:

“And the moral of that story was: If you are about to win your match DO NOT CLIMB TO THE TOP ROPE! Thank you for coming to my PowerPoint presentation! #ExtremeRules”

You can see the posts below:

