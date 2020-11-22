Roman Reigns: ‘Drew McIntyre Is a Skilled, Focused, and Strong No. 2’

– Ahead of tonight’s Survivor Series 2020 event, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns commented on his upcoming opponent, WWE World champion Drew McIntyre. You can view Reigns’ tweet on McIntyre below.

Roman Reigns tweeted, “Today there will be a lot of talk about ‘legacy’ and ‘legend,'” Reigns wrote. “You don’t get the chance to look back if you don’t put in the work now. I am head of the table, Universal Champ, THE Champion of @WWE. @DMcIntyreWWE is a skilled, focused, and strong…#2. #SurvivorSeries #WitnessMe”

Reigns and McIntyre will face each other later today in a Champion vs. Champion non-title match at Survivor Series. The event is being held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.