wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Defeats Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)
Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
Redefining the term MAN ON A MISSION…@DMcIntyreWWE heads into battle against @WWERomanReigns at #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/90jLuRddBZ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2019
THE BIG DOG is BACK on the #GrandestStageOfThemAll!#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/GIuIuDpeFT
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
BIG #Spinebuster from @DMcIntyreWWE gives @WWERomanReigns a rude awakening to kick this one off… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/brqAXqVNex
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
NOBODY HOME for @WWERomanReigns, and @DMcIntyreWWE is poised to take FULL advantage! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WUZmHU3xTY
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Absolutely FREAKISH athleticism…#WrestleMania @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/i3DlTaynOw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING.#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/ta1XQ2P8Fw
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns can not, WILL NOT be kept down on The #GrandestStageOfThemAll! 🙌 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Kvxrjm0ebg
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns is back in the win column where he BELONGS! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4gJgg8L7zm
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
He came. He saw. He HUNTED.@WWERomanReigns is emotional following his WIN at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/TNqEBSEVsC
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
