Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan On Their Road To Wrestlemania

In an interview with CBS Sports, Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan all spoke about their journeys to this year’s Wrestlemania, where they will meet in triple threat match for the Universal title. Here are highlights:

Edge on if they discussed the improbably nature of their main event: “We haven’t, and I’m sure there will be that moment, but I think it will be before or after that match when you can hear the crowd roar and know it’s really happening. Right now, nothing feels real. That aspect of that thing is there with three guys who, at one point or another, thought that could be it. If you look at that aspect of the story, it’s hard to hate any of the characters, and that’s a part of our job. If you’re looking at this from the aspect of Joe, Bryan and Adam, we’re three guys who thought at some point that this would never happen again. That’s kind of crazy. It really is. I think we’ll have a moment to really sit and reflect on that, but it might not be until after the match. Then it will be like, ‘OK, we got that done. We did it. And there was a time we thought we’d never be doing it.’ That’s pretty special.”

Bryan on thinking more about his wife going into the Hall of Fame: “What’s weird is that it’s crossed my mind, but I’ve not actually done any deep thinking about it. No deep appreciation of it. That’s something that needs to happen for myself. So many things in life go by so fast, right? Now, my family — and I’m sure all three families — are in this stage where as COVID stuff is getting lifted, that means my wife is busier and she’s also going into the Hall of Fame. We’re like ships passing in the night sometimes with coming and going with the kids and all that kind of stuff and the travel and all that stuff. Sometimes, you get too caught up in not truly appreciating how amazing it really is. I’ve taken a couple moments to appreciate how great it is that my wife is going into the Hall of Fame — that’s super cool for me as a husband and I’m very proud of her for that. I’ve taken a little bit less time to appreciate that, hey, I’m going to be in the main event of WrestleMania again. It didn’t seem like it could have been a real thing for me just a few years ago. And then really being able to reflect on two guys who I have an immense amount of respect for and the three of us being in it. I’ve thought about it for a second, but never sat down and deeply appreciated that it’s happening.”

Reigns on the connection the three share: “To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever really focused on it. I think that’s just due to the experience. I think where we can all be connected and you can parallel all of our mindset is that we are all thankful for today and the opportunity that comes with today. I think in all of our own ways, we’ve experienced that feeling when it’s not there. We’ve all woken up and the show went on without us. While we haven’t all sat down and talked about it, there’s a weird connection and chemistry. I’m not sure if they feel the same way or have experienced the same thing, but I can feel that through them. I can feel that gratitude, that gratefulness of having the opportunity to wake up and do what we love outside of our families and our children and our wives. We all deeply appreciate the opportunity to have the health to wake up and be physical beings, to be athletes, to be storytellers. There’s not a form of entertainment like we do where you exercise every sense, every emotion, everything from the feel, touch, smell — everything is a part of our show. That’s where we are deeply connected.”