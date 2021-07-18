Roman Reigns & Edge Hype Their Match Tonight at WWE Money in the Bank

The WWE Universal Championship will be on the line at Money in the Bank tonight when Edge challenges Roman Reigns, and both stars took to social media to hype the match. The challenger was first to the guns today, as he posted simply, “Today at #MITB I go for the dirty dozen. Let’s go.”

Meanwhile, Reigns was a bit more targeted in his comments, writing:

“No amount of ‘fight’ will prepare you. No amount of ‘hope’ will deliver a win. You will be beaten. You will be pinned. You will acknowledge me. And they will celebrate me. TONIGHT and FOREVER. #MITB #AndStill #ReignsvsEdge”

411 has live coverage of tonight’s show starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.