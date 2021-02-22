wrestling / News
Roman Reigns vs. Edge Official For WrestleMania 37
February 21, 2021 | Posted by
We officially have our first match for WrestleMania 37 in Roman Reigns vs. Edge. Following Edge’s spear of Reigns at Elimination Chamber, WWE announced that the two will do battle for Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship at the PPV.
WrestleMania 37 takes place April 10th and 11th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and airs live on Peacock, the second WWE PPV to air on the NBC streaming service following WWE Fastlane on March 21st.
It's OFFICIAL! @EdgeRatedR will challenge @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/ntuPL2cuJS pic.twitter.com/tT5jmMRm38
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 22, 2021
