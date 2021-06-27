Roman Reigns & Edge Trade Warnings Ahead of Money in the Bank Match

– As previously reported, WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Edge at Money in the Bank 2021. After the match was confirmed, Reigns and Edge shared an exchange on social media on their first one-on-one matchup.

Roman Reings tweeted, “Once they experience the #IslandOfRelevancy. They always want more. Edge’s Bucket List: ROMAN REIGNS vs EDGE. 1 v 1. FIRST TIME EVER. LIVE CROWD. LETS GO! #MITB” Edge later responded, “Night night kid. Try not to drool on the chair. See ya at #MITB” You can view that Twitter exchange below.

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 is slated for Sunday, July 18. The event will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

