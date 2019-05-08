Roman Reigns & Elias Advertised For Raw Handicap Match Next Month

– Roman Reigns and Elias may be Smackdown stars, but they’re being advertised for a Raw handicap match next month. The Staples Center in Los Angeles is advertising Reigns vs Shane McMahon & Elias for the June 17th Raw taping.

As always, the card is subject to change and advertised WWE matches for events far out from the current date tend to be dark matches. It is also worth noting that Reigns is advertised by WWE for the Palm Springs, California Smackdown live event that same night, though the Staples Center is the newer listing.

WWE instituted a Wild Card rule this week that allows some stars to appear on the opposite brand on a single-night basis, and Reigns and Elias could be appearing at Raw as part of the Wild Card rule. The episode is the final Raw before WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23rd.