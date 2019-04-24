Roman Reigns vs. Elias Set For WWE Money in the Bank

– Roman Reigns has his opponent for next month’s Money in the Bank PPV. Shane McMahon confirmed on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Elias, who challenged Reigns to a match at the show, will get his shot. This comes after the two attacked Reigns in the opening segment for punching Vince McMahon to close last week’s show. Video of that attack and Elias’ challenge are below.

We’ll have a full updated card after Smackdown is done. Money in the Bank takes place on May 19th in Hartford, Connecticut.