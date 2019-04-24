wrestling / News
Roman Reigns vs. Elias Set For WWE Money in the Bank
– Roman Reigns has his opponent for next month’s Money in the Bank PPV. Shane McMahon confirmed on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Elias, who challenged Reigns to a match at the show, will get his shot. This comes after the two attacked Reigns in the opening segment for punching Vince McMahon to close last week’s show. Video of that attack and Elias’ challenge are below.
We’ll have a full updated card after Smackdown is done. Money in the Bank takes place on May 19th in Hartford, Connecticut.
There are repercussions for putting your hands on @VinceMcMahon, and @WWERomanReigns just learned that the hard way, courtesy of @ShaneMcMahon & @IAmEliasWWE. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/tGmrACfPXg
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2019
Your ears do not deceive you…@IAmEliasWWE just challenged @WWERomanReigns to a one-on-one match at @WWE #MITB! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/nXOQOxsYYb
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Missy Hyatt Photo That Led to Her Lawsuit Against WCW
- Billy Gunn Discusses Triple H’s AEW Jokes at WWE Hall of Fame, Whether They Were Planned Out
- Backstage Details On Why Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega Were Moved from RAW to Smackdown
- Eric Bischoff Talks About Why WCW Teased Hulk Hogan for Spring Stampede 1994 and Didn’t Deliver