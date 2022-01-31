Roman Reigns Details His Experience With COVID-19, Talks Lingering After Effects

In a recent interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his experience with COVID-19, dealing with lingering after effects, and much more. Here’s what Reigns had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Roman Reigns on his experience with COVID-19 and dealing with lingering after effects: “It wasn’t bad in comparison. For me, it was mainly like a pretty good sinus infection and a bronchitis cough. A lot of chest tightness, I still feel that actually, you know, when I’m doing my conditioning, you know because we don’t wrestle quite as much and we’re doing a lot of six-mans. So for me, you know, I don’t have singles matches as much as I used to. I have to continue to like, really continue to push the conditioning on my own. And I’ve noticed in the last couple of weeks when I really blow myself up on the bike or running or whatever I’m doing, I can feel that tightness and a little bit of wheezing. So it’s definitely something serious. Someone who’s vaccinated and boosted, it still got to me and I still felt the effects and as they weren’t as severe as they can be for some, it did hang around and linger for a while.”

On missing WWE Day 1 and being cleared to return: “I mean, it took me, obviously, I missed Day 1. And I tested positive a week before that and I just, it took me, we were just chasing that negative test. And then finally a few days before Smackdown the following week, I finally got that negative test and the wife let me back in.”