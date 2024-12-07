Roman Reigns Explains the Challenge of Surpassing Himself

– During an interview with the SI Media Podcast, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns discussed a potential matchup with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. According to Reigns, he thinks they can make the match happen if the fans want it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On appreciating his accomplishments: “That’s the easy part, appreciating it. We were able to just chapter it off. Any time you do good work, it’s important to appreciate the hard work that you put in. This is a subjective matter, so it does take the opinions of people to kind of buff this feeling. It was received very well and the objective part is the business behind it. Yes, it was easy to celebrate that and enjoy it, even to this day, to be able to look at it fondly and think, ‘Yeah man, that was awesome.’”

Roman Reigns on the challenge of outdoing himself: “The burden is, how do we do it again? How do you make the sequel better or the trilogy? How do you continue to do it? I’m not ready to stop at this point.”

Roman Reigns was victorious in the WarGames main event at last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He scored the pinfall over The Bloodline to win the match for his team, which featured OG Bloodline members Sami Zayn, The Usos. CM Punk also joined the team as their fifth member. The premium live event was broadcast live on Peacock.