Roman Reigns Thinks Fans Would Pay To Hear Him and Paul Heyman Talk Wrestling

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns spoke more about what he might do when he is done with wrestling, which could include talking about wrestling with Paul Heyman. He noted that he thinks fans would pay money to see that.

He said: “It’s hard to tell because it’s different. People would probably pay a lot of money just to hear me and Paul (Heyman) talk about wrestling or watch it live and talk about wrestling and give our take or how we think, just watching as fans. I don’t want to say I’m going to be done ‘done’ because if you can sit on your phone and make a bunch of money just watching something, why not do it? Look at the Mannings [Eli Manning & Peyton Manning]. If it does come down to it and you’re like, ‘Where did Roman go?’ Just assume he’s catching a fish right now and is on a boat.“