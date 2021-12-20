wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Featured On Official WWE Day 1 Poster

December 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Day 1

The official poster for WWE Day 1 is online, and it demands acknowledgement. WWE shared the poster on social media on Sunday, which features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. You can check it out below.

WWE Day 1 takes place on January 1st in Atlanta, Georgia, and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

