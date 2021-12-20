wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Featured On Official WWE Day 1 Poster
December 19, 2021 | Posted by
The official poster for WWE Day 1 is online, and it demands acknowledgement. WWE shared the poster on social media on Sunday, which features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. You can check it out below.
WWE Day 1 takes place on January 1st in Atlanta, Georgia, and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
Acknowledge and admire the official poster for #WWEDay1. @WWERomanReigns | @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/OVraBouiR7
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Hangman Page On His Favorite Bryan Danielson Matches, How Wrestling Has Helped Him Social Anxiety
- The Rock Helps Induct Bret Hart For Canadian Walk of Fame, Thanks Hart For Mentoring Him
- Buff Bagwell On Why He Thinks Steve Austin Got Fired From WCW
- Note On Ted Dibiase Taking A Bump On Recent WWE NXT