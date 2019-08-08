WWE News: Roman Reigns Featured Prominently On FOX Graphic At TCA, WWE Looks At The Night Brock Lesnar Destroyed John Cena, Stone Cold Reviews Pizza

– FOX is currently at the TCA summer press tour and their graphics feature Roman Reigns, obviously representing WWE and Smackdown’s move to the network on October 4. Reigns is in the center of the graphic, surrounded by various football and baseball players as the network will cover those sports as well.

The WWE is coming to Fox in October and it’s getting front and center billing at TCA. pic.twitter.com/XCIQ91vKDs — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 7, 2019

– WWE has posted a new video looking back at Summerslam 2014, where Brock Lesnar dominated John Cena in the main event for the WWE title in “the most one-sided main event in WWE history.”

– Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on Barstool Sports’ Pizza Review to give his thoughts on Villa Pizza in New York City.