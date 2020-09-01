Roman Reigns Fires Back at Twitter User Complaining About His Being ‘Forced Down People’s Throats’

Roman Reigns has a response for fans who are complaining that he’s being “forced down people’s throats,” and it fits his new character change. As reported last night, Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship with Paul Heyman at his side at Payback. The fan posted in response to Heyman’s tweet crowing about Reigns’ win, writing:

“Roman being forced down people’s throats again…..such an overrated perfromer. The belt has changed hands has so many times it just has no prestige. Rubbish.”

Reigns took to his account and retweeted the post, providing his own response:

“Only reason I’m down your throat, is because you keep your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation period and the title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value.”

As noted earlier today, Reigns’ heel turn is something the WWE star has wanted to do for a while, and WWE began planning his return with that in mind.