wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Brock Lesnar
Paul Heyman is out of a job at Roman Reigns fired him on this week’s WWE Smackdown, before getting taken out by Brock Lesnar. Friday night’s show ended with Roman Reigns arriving and coming to the ring to question Heyman’s loyalty after he felt Heyman’s actions last week while Reigns was off felt “shady.”
Heyman argued that he wasn’t protecting Lesnar from Reigns; he was protecting Reigns from Lesnar. Reigns accepted that answer and hugged Heyman, thanking him for his 40 years of service to Reigns’ family, then fired him and laid him out with a Superman Punch.
Reigns was ready to set up a Con-Chair-To before Lesnar came out and laid out The Usos, then hit Reigns with an F5.
You can see highlights from the segment below:
The One. The Champ. The Chief. The #NeedleMover #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/FJD4DAeTH2
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
🤩#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/sTuzUOqeav
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
👀
"Can I trust you, wiseman?"#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/s9P5ynZ0Eb
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
"I'm not protecting @BrockLesnar from you, I'm protecting you from Brock Lesnar." 😮#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/7LXxhd4jr5
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
🤯🤯🤯🤯#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/PSOBAKCseV
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
.@BrockLesnar is taking out #TheBloodline!#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/T4YuoiC1DN
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
Did @WWERomanReigns just FIRE @HeymanHustle?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gtIzXyyclt
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
F5 to the Universal Champion!!!#SmackDown @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/KQMnO7DjMD
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
.@BrockLesnar makes a statement! #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/xbQbBWnjAB
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Details On Several Wrestlers Getting WWE Tryouts This Week, Including AEW Dark Performers
- AEW Owen Hart Cup Will Feature Men’s and Women’s Tournaments, More Details On Tonight’s Rampage
- Bruce Prichard On the Initial Idea Behind Shotgun Saturday Night, Why WWE Decided To Scrap the Show
- Dirty Dango Says He Was Set to Win Intercontinental Title, Hid Concussion From WWE