Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman is out of a job at Roman Reigns fired him on this week’s WWE Smackdown, before getting taken out by Brock Lesnar. Friday night’s show ended with Roman Reigns arriving and coming to the ring to question Heyman’s loyalty after he felt Heyman’s actions last week while Reigns was off felt “shady.”

Heyman argued that he wasn’t protecting Lesnar from Reigns; he was protecting Reigns from Lesnar. Reigns accepted that answer and hugged Heyman, thanking him for his 40 years of service to Reigns’ family, then fired him and laid him out with a Superman Punch.

Reigns was ready to set up a Con-Chair-To before Lesnar came out and laid out The Usos, then hit Reigns with an F5.

You can see highlights from the segment below: