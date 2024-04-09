wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Makes First Comments After Wrestlemania 40 Loss

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns gave some brief comments after his loss to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40 this past Sunday. The match saw the end of Reigns’ 1,316-day reign as Universal champion.

Reigns wrote: “Yesterday I mourned. Today is Day 1.

