Roman Reigns Makes First Comments After Wrestlemania 40 Loss
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns gave some brief comments after his loss to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40 this past Sunday. The match saw the end of Reigns’ 1,316-day reign as Universal champion.
Reigns wrote: “Yesterday I mourned. Today is Day 1.”
Yesterday I mourned.
Today is Day 1. pic.twitter.com/YzWOVn3JDK
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 9, 2024
