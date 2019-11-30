wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Flips Robert Roode’s Stretcher During Smackdown, Revival in Dark Match

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Roman Reigns flipped over Robert Roode’s stretcher during a commercial break on Smackdown. WWE posted video of Reigns flipping the stretcher over, which you can see below. Roode was being stretchered out after Reigns snapped on Roode after Roode tried to hit him in the head with King Corbin’s scepter:

Wrestling Inc reports that The Revival beat Lucha House Party in the dark match before Smackdown.

