Roman Reigns Gained More Instagram Followers Than Any Other Wrestler This Year

Digital growth agency LoveUX (via PWInsider) reports that Roman Reigns has gained more new Instagram followers than any other wrestler in 2021, with 1.65 million new followers overall. That’s almost three times that of Eva Marie, who was #2. Of the wrestlers in the top twenty, Bianca Belair had the highest growth percentage at 116.64%. The list doesn’t include former wrestlers or wrestling personalities, such as The Rock (who gained 73.4 million new followers), John Cena (2.3 million) or Paul Heyman (210,000). Only two AEW wrestlers made the list, Jade Cargill and Tay Conti. The data was collected between January 1 and December 6. The top 20 includes:

1. Roman Reigns (1,651,702 – 41.60% growth)

2. Eva Marie (584,768 – 12.86% growth)

3. Bianca Belair (542,685 – 116.64% growth)

4. Alexa Bliss (464,262 – 9.17% growth)

5. Zelina Vega (442,689 – 37.42% growth)

6. Rhea Ripley (318,014 – 47.99% growth)

7. Drew McIntyre (307,241 – 26.91% growth)

8. Sasha Banks (270,222 – 5.39% growth)

9. Becky Lynch (260,660 – 5.20% growth)

10. Mandy Rose (255,894 – 9.35% growth)

11. Bobby Lashley (249,326 – 37.20% growth)

12. The Miz (247,945 – 7.35% growth)

13. Charlotte Flair (226,938 – 5.17% growth)

14. Goldberg (225,889 – 10.39% growth)

15. Jade Cargill (219,104 – 50.50% growth)

16. Edge (214,829 – 13.44% growth)

17. Randy Orton (214,796 – 3.60% growth)

18. Riddle (211,455 – 52.77% growth)

19. Tay Conti (204,721 – 58.64% growth)

20. Carmella (187,107 – 6.65% growth)