Roman Reigns Gets His Own TikTok, Arrives in San Antonio for WWE Royal Rumble
– WWE has announced the launch of Roman Reigns’ personal TikTok account. His TikTok channel is now live and released its first video, showing Reigns arriving to San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble 2023 event, which you can view below.
Roman Reigns has landed on TikTok
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has landed in San Antonio for Royal Rumble and brought his following to TikTok with him.
Just this morning, The Tribal Chief posted his first TikTok, taken moments after his electrifying appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. With Reigns now solely at The Head of the Table on TikTok, how will you show your appreciation to the Tribal Chief?
Make sure to follow Roman Reigns on TikTok as he begins his Road to WrestleMania.
Reigns defends his title later tonight against Kevin Owens. The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be held later at San Antonio’s Alamodome. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the Us and the WWE Network everywhere else.
