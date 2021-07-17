Roman Reigns Gives Fans the Finger During WWE SmackDown (Video)

– The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, was not happy with the reception he received by the live fans in Houston, Texas at last night’s WWE SmackDown at the Toyota Center. Footage has surfaced of Reigns delivering a one-finger salute to the live fans in attendance in response to their boos and jeers. You can check out that footage below.

The video shows Reigns responding to the fans after Reigns and The Usos were victorious in their tag match against Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio. However, after the match, there was a brawl where Edge got the better of Reigns and delivered his crossface using a bar that caused Reigns to tap out.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Universal title against Edge on Sunday (July 18) at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. The event will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.