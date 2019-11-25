wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Gives Respect To Keith Lee, Triple H On Survivor Series Weekend, AJ Styles On His Loss To Roderick Strong
– After both men were the final two in last night’s RAW vs. Smackdown vs. NXT Survivor Series match, Roman Reigns showed respect to Keith Lee on Twitter. Reigns pinned Lee with a spear to win the match.
He wrote: “Well, damn. That was fun, Chicago. Respect to #Raw and #WWENXT. @RealKeithLee, I’ll see you again big man. 🤙🏽 #SurvivorSeries”
Lee added: “If I’m being honest…..it was an absolute honor just to compete with everyone in that ring, from my own squad to the competition. Came close….but not close enough. I look forward to the next meeting.”
– Triple H remarked on the WWE’s weekend in Chicago with three events so far.
From #Smackdown, #NXTTakeOver: WarGames, #SurvivorSeries … the last three nights in Chicago have been AWESOME. Proud of the men and women of #Raw, #Smackdown, #WWENXT and the #WWEUniverse that support them. #FTMF
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 25, 2019
– After his loss to Roderick Strong at Survivor Series, AJ Styles wrote the following on Twitter:
Enjoy it, Roddy. You know where I’ll be every Monday night. #WWERaw #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/NxyFQqjGKR
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 25, 2019
