Roman Reigns Is Forever Grateful for Support He Received From Fans After His Diagnosis

– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns appeared on NBC’s Strahan and Sara this week ahead of WrestleMania 35. You can check out a video and some highlights of his appearance on the show below.

Roman Reigns on facing Drew McIntyre: “You know, I think I’ve over the years, I’ve always faced a veteran, someone who’s a bit older in their career. So, I’m really excited to go against a younger Superstar, someone from my generation. And I think the fact that, ya know, we’re both a couple of young lions, we’re going to go out there and hit pretty hard. So I think the intensity is going to be at a different level than the rest of the card.”

Roman Reigns on the support he received from fans when he announced his leukemia diagnosis: “It’s been crazy. It’s been phenomenal. You know, I’ve gone through this situation once before, and it was totally opposite. I felt like I was on an island. I felt like it was just me, my wife, and my mother going through it. And to turn around and go through this experience and to have the whole world back me — and you’ve seen some of our product and our storylines and stuff like that — Sometimes I can be a polarizing character. Sometimes I rub people the right way or the wrong way. But for everybody to drop the idea of ‘Roman’ and to help the man behind the character, Joe, and to lift me up, the fact that they were able to go from a television show to real life with me all in a matter of seconds was just really neat and I’ll be forever grateful.”

