Roman Reigns On His Heel Persona Having ‘A Lot of Truth,’ Trying to Maximize His Potential

Roman Reigns says there’s plenty of real inspiration for his “Tribal Chief” heel character. Reigns spoke with PEOPLE ahead of his WWE Universal Championship defense on night two of WrestleMania 37. You can check out highlights below:

On focusing on his physical health during the pandemic: “Stronger than the last time I posted this lift. Progress is the daily, mostly and yearly goal. Enjoy the process of breaking through plates to continually get better … I told Neil when we first met over a year ago, that I want to grind it out for the next 15 years. I want to maximize my potential for the next 15 years. And I told him, ‘This is who I am, as a performer, as a talent, but I also am a father, I’m a husband. I wear all these different hats.’ And man, we’ve been on an unbelievable journey thus far.”

On his heel persona: “It feels good. There’s a lot of truth to what we put into the Tribal Chief character, the burden of the crown, of being the face of the company. I think everybody would like to be Superman, but to be able to have some of those Superman qualities, then also display the emotions, the mentality that comes into it, and the way it can affect a man. People connect to that. People understand the struggle, people understand these different battles, these emotional battles that my character kind of displays on a weekly basis. I think it allows for a different connection, and that’s why it’s been received so well.”