Roman Reigns Didn’t Like Hell in a Cell Finish, Still Thinks Fans Need to Have More Respect for Superstars

– Forbes recently spoke to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, who weighed in on the controversial finish the main event at Hell in a Cell 2019. You can check out the comments from Roman Reigns on the matter below.

“I think you should express your opinions, but it doesn’t hurt anybody if you have a shred of respect. Have a little respect for the performers who were out there killing themselves for you. I didn’t like the Hell in a Cell finish either, but I wasn’t about to cuss some guys out who got hit in the head over and over. Bray Wyatt put his health on the line to entertain some fans to the best of his ability. I didn’t like it, but I respect Bray’s effort and willingness to go out there and do what you have to do. So, if you can, just a little bit of respect.”