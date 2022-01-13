Roman Reigns Hits 500 Days as WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has officially hit 500 days as the WWE Universal Champion, which WWE acknowledged with a post on Twitter. Reigns won the belt from Bray Wyatt back at Payback on August 30, 2020.

This is the longest title reign Roman has ever had. Not only that, but it is more than all of Reigns other championship runs combined. He is a former 3-time WWE champion, a former Intercontinental champion, a former United States champion and a former WWE tag team champion. All of those equal 435 days.

It’s not quite the longest Universal title reign ever, as Brock Lesnar holds the record at 503 days. However, as Reigns has no title matches, he will have the record this weekend.