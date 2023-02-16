Roman Reigns Hits Another Milestone As WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns continues to dominate as the WWE Universal Champion, as it has now been 900 days since he won the belt. Reigns became champion at Payback on August 30, 2020. This obviously extends Roman’s record for longest-ever Universal title reign and it’s not even close. The second-longest reign belongs to Brock Lesnar, who held the title for 503 days between April 2, 2017 and August 19, 2018.

Reigns is also the WWE champion after winning that title from Lesnar at Wrestlemania on April 3, 2022. He has held that belt for 314 days.

He will defend both titles against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 39.