– As previously noted, last night’s WWE Raw concluded with Roman Reigns confronting Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. Things later got physical with Reigns attacking breaker. The trio got the upper-hand before Jey Uso made the save. After the show went off the air, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso played to the crowd, with Reigns even hitting Jey Uso’s patented “YEET!”

WWE also released a clip of the moment on social media, and the caption reads, “OTC just hit the YEET! In the Instagram post of the clip, Reigns noted that the video is “Definitely A.I.” You can view both versions of the off-air clip of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso hitting the yeet below.