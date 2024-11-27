Roman Reigns Comments On How Long He Can Keep Going In The Ring

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns spoke about how long he thinks he can keep wrestling, noting that how he feels usually depends on the day.

He said: “It depends on what day you ask me and how I’m feeling that day. Sometimes, the body feels like a trainwreck and I can vividly picture Sheamus hitting me with a chair somewhere in Europe. I’ve done that dance with a lot of the guys, all over the world, year over year. Sometimes, no matter what you do, you just wake up and you’re sore and your body hurts. Sometimes, on those days, I’ll tell you, ‘What’s going on here? Everything is good. Maybe we could stop.’ Then, there is so much meat left on the bone. There is so much to the performances that I’m learning, not only about myself, but the performance in general. How to manipulate them, how to get better at them, how to control the crowd better. All these different things. So many different stories to tell. New family members coming in. It’s one of those deals where, kind of like athletes, as long as you can continue to practice, as long as you feel good enough to practice, then I can play. As long as I feel good enough to continue to train and make myself physically in shape to go out there and fall down. That’s the thing, just falling down. If we can figure out how to not fall down and take bumps, bring in the double, cut. Just run Hollywood, I guess. There is just something about being out there in the middle of a storm, that simultaneous live reaction. Making movies is very cool, but there is something about having that crowd in the palm of your hand. You can’t emulate that or duplicate it. It’s WWE and that’s it.“