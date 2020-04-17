Roman Reigns Shares Story About Howard Finkel Being Concerned About Him

Roman Reigns was among many who took to social media to react to the legendary Howard Finkel’s passing, sharing a touching story about Finkel’s compassion. Reigns posted to his Twitter account recalling how, even as Finkel’s health was declining, the WWE Hall of Famer would show more concern about Reigns’ own well-being during his fight with leukemia.

You can see Reigns’ full post below. Finkel passed away at the age of 69.