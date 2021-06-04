Roman Reigns Hypes Tag Team Title Match on Tonight’s Smackdown

The Usos have a shot at the Tag Team Championships on tonight’s Smackdown, and Roman Reigns took to social media to hype the match. The Usos will face Rey and Dominik Mysteri on Friday’s show in a storyline where Reigns has been sowing doubt between Jey and Jimmy Uso, and he posted to Twitter promoting the bout as you can see below.

Reigns wrote:

“A huge opportunity for one of the best tag teams in @WWE history. An opportunity to represent our family…properly. #Smackdown”

Smackdown airs tonight starting at 8 PM ET/PT on FOX, and we will have live coverage as always.