Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Think The Shield Will Ever be Recreated or Brought Back’

– During a recent Zoom chat with Mania Club, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns discussed his career and various topics. He also talked about his former stable, The Shield, and how he doesn’t think it will ever be recreated again. Below are some highlights (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

Roman Reigns on who he went to for advice on starting his career: “The first person I went to was my dad. It was a little different because my cousins, The Usos, had just started training a couple years prior to this, I was still playing football at the time, I was able to tap into them and their experience of the training and what they had done thus far. I was working a regular job building office furniture, dealing with drill and building task chairs and stuff like that and I was just over it. I talked to my dad and we started training and went to work.”

On the idea of creating of a Samoan wrestling faction: “I think we’ve all had those thoughts and it makes so much sense. But I think Samoa Joe was the one who said it, especially where we are with as far as the climate, with everything going on socially and equality I don’t think we want to do it just based on the fact that we are all Samoan… Being able to translate that properly to where it’s not offensive to ourselves or our audience.”

Reigns on who he would join between a faction of his family or The Shield: “Well I guess Ambrose or Moxley really screwed that up. He messed around and just left us. I don’t think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back. We were so good and honestly I think we did the reunion thing a few years ago a little too much. We’re one of the only factions who came into it as no-namers and then walked out and had our final group hug as world champions.”

Reigns on his chemistry with his cousin Jey Uso: “I can tell you that me and my cousin have great chemistry, we’ve been doing this since we were little boys, before we knew we even wanted to wrestle, we were wrestling in the pool all day long. You’re going to see a level of intensity, a championship level of intensity, but I want there to be really good storytelling within those same types of details as that look and being able to tell that story of emotion of what I’m going through and what I’m willing to do to stay on top.”