Roman Reigns on the Amazing Fan Outreach After He Revealed His Leukemia, Says Getting to be at WrestleMania After the Last Year Is Amazing

– People.com recently interviewed WWE Superstar Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 35. Below are some highlights.

Roman Reigns on being blown away by the reaction he received from fans: “I was blown away. I have kind of been a polarizing character in our storylines and our industry, and our fans are passionate. They are passionate and vocal and will let you know what they are feeling and thinking, so I was nervous because this was something I kept with just me and my family for years.”

Reigns on how fans reached out to him: “Even in this crazy world of social media and negativity, and opinions and critiques, everybody dropped that. They dropped their opinion whether it was bad, good or indifferent. They were just trying to help out, and the fact that everybody rallied behind me and gave me that support, I’ll never be able to say thank you enough. I am super grateful to them.”

Reigns on how he went through this the first time: “I didn’t really have anybody. I didn’t think it was anybody’s fault, I just had my wife [Galina Becker] — who was pregnant at the time. My mom, just the kind of mother she is, she was my rock, she was my support system doing all the worrying and all the praying and it felt like I was a little bit on an island.”

Reigns on learning his cancer was back: “This was just totally not on my radar. I felt good, I was tired, but I was running one heck of a schedule. Little did I know, it was happening to me again and my body was reacting and my blood was changing.”

Roman Reigns on when he started feeling better: “The moment I started feeling better, I started working out, getting back to training, trying to pull my mind away from being on the shelf — on the sideline and out of work essentially. I just focused on my return and when the time was right, I knew my oncologist and the WWE doctors, they would give me the proper clearance to get back into the ring.”

Roman Reigns on performing at WrestleMania 35: “There is nowhere like WrestleMania when you have that many people — I think we’re at over 80,000 people again — that type of emotion from that many people is incredible. For me, to be able to see all of that culminate after a full year of hard work, all these guys and girls that came together to put on this product for a full year, no offseason — it makes it even more special, and it’s pretty amazing.”