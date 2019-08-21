Roman Reigns Is Honored to Share WWE 2K20 Cover With Becky Lynch

– Roman Reigns is happy to be sharing the cover of WWE 2K20 with The Man herself, Becky Lynch. Reigns spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and discussed his being on the cover with Lynch, plus more. Highlights are below:

On he and Lynch sharing the cover: “To share this with Becky makes it even more special. To be able to share this past year with her, breaking barriers, I’m pretty proud of that.”

On what it means to be on the cover of the game: “This means a lot, and it’s something I’ve been chasing. When I saw Seth [Rollins] on the cover and the commercial that he did, I’m not going to lie—I was so happy for him—but it was so cool that it did make me envious. To be a part of this process and see this one come to life, it’s pretty neat. This is one of those things as a WWE superstar, you want to have this opportunity, you want to be on the cover.”

On Lynch main eventing WrestleMania with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair: “I thought Becky was phenomenal. But that goes a lot deeper than just her main event with Ronda and Charlotte. I’m talking about her whole career. She busted her ass to get to that position. Trying new stuff, evolving, troubleshooting, so to see that type of dedication organically and then to see it organically work out was a total Cinderella story. Becky has created this larger-than-life character, and that’s pretty motivating for me as a young father trying to help my young daughter to become a strong woman.”

On if there’s any way to prepare for a WrestleMania main event: “You have those nerves, you have those doubts and insecurities, all until you get through it. Then you’re never the same again. You’re a main-eventer for the rest of your life. If you’re in that position, you’re going to fight for everything. At the end of the day, you’re doing the same thing in the same ring that you do every single week, but that moment and experience can’t be replaced. The responsibility is yours to close it out and send them home happy, and it’s the magnitude that makes it so different.”

On looking forward to the new came: “They’ve done such a good job with the detail. It feels realistic and there is so much reality in the game. Everybody seems to be so interested in our backstage life, so that story mode and the customizations give you that backstage feel.”