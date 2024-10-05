wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Issues Message Before WWE Bad Blood: ‘Tonight We Show Them’
– Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns issued a message on social media before his match teaming with Cody Rhodes later tonight at WWE Bad Blood. Roman Reigns wrote earlier today, “Tonight we show them. No words needed. #WWEBadBlood #OTC”
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa goes down later tonight at WWE Bad Blood 2024. Tonight’s premium live event is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.
Tonight we show them.
No words needed.#WWEBadBlood #OTC
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 5, 2024
